WATER VALLEY – The Aberdeen Bulldogs held Water Valley scoreless until the third quarter and fought back in the fourth after going down by 3 to pull off a narrow 12-9 victory.
The Bulldogs advance to the second round and will host North Panola.
“We had a pretty good game plan going into the game, and we executed it well in the first half,” Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said. “We made a few mistakes in the second half, but our defense came out and played inspired football, and they kept us on track.”
After a scoreless first quarter, the Bulldogs got on the board first on a three-yard touchdown pass from Jermaine Strong to Jenari Bell, giving Aberdeen a 6-0 lead going into halftime.
Late into the third quarter, Water Valley took a one-point lead on a three-yard run by Jaden Morgan, and they increased their lead to 9-6 after picking up a safety midway through the fourth.
With around four minutes left in the fourth quarter, Aberdeen’s defense came away with a big takeaway as Leonard Dawkins recovered a fumble and returned it 40 yards before being tackled at the four-yard line.
Jermaine Strong dropped back to pass on third down and found Jenari Bell once again for a six-yard touchdown pass, putting the Bulldogs up 12-9 with 3:01 left in the game.
Water Valley took over at Aberdeen’s 44-yard line, and they moved the ball to inside the 20-yard line. Bell and a host of Aberdeen defenders got a much-needed stop to force a fourth down situation.
The Blue Devils opted to kick the field goal instead of going for it on fourth-and-seven. The kick veered right, and the clock ticked away as the Bulldogs sealed their victory with a kneel.
“I know I had to come through for my team on that last play,” Bell said. “We were locked in on defense all night. With me being a leader on defense, I knew I had to step up the most for us to get stops and get the win.”
EXTRA POINTS
Turning Point: Leonard Dawkins recovered a fumble in the fourth and returned it 40 yards to set up the game-winning touchdown.
Point Man: Jenari Bell had two touchdown receptions, one being in the fourth quarter to take the lead.
Talking Point: “It was a defensive battle and both teams played really hard. I’m proud of my guys’ effort. This was a game that could have gone either way.” - Water Valley coach Brad Embry
NOTES
• Jermaine Strong had a pair of touchdown throws with a total of 121 yards on the night.
• Water Valley’s Saveon Freeman had an interception in the first quarter.
• It’s the first playoff win for Aberdeen since 2015.