The similarities between D.J. Burgess and his father are striking.
During his 10-year NFL career, Derrick Burgess was a 6-foot-2, 260-pound defensive end who could wreak havoc in opposing backfields. He was so good at it that he was named to the Pro Bowl twice.
His son D.J. is a 6-3, 250-pound defensive end for Lafayette who also has a knack for disruption. In nine games, he’s recorded 76 tackles, 23 tackles-for-loss and 10 sacks – all of which lead the team.
“I think he’s the most disruptive defensive player I’ve ever coached,” Lafayette coach Michael Fair said.
That’s high praise considering all the great defensive players Fair has turned out, such as 2018 Daily Journal Defensive Player of the Year Brandon Turnage.
D.J. Burgess has also forced seven fumbles, recorded an interception and blocked a field goal. The senior will sometimes play at nose tackle or linebacker.
“He’s just got a motor, and that’s what separates him from some of the other really good players out there,” Fair said.
Lafayette (7-2, 4-1 in Division 1-5A) has been leaning hard on Burgess and the defense as it rolls toward the playoffs. The Commodores host Greenville on Friday and close out the regular season next week against Lake Cormorant.
Burgess clearly has good genes, and his raw ability was evident during middle school. He was big back then but not very coordinated, Fair said.
Burgess said everything clicked in the spring of 2020. As a junior, he made 67 tackles, 17 tackles-for-loss and 8 sacks.
“I just had to get it all together and be ready when the time came,” Burgess said. “I had it in me the whole time.”
After starring at Ole Miss, Derrick Burgess was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the third round of the 2001 NFL Draft. Comparisons between father and son are inevitable, and that doesn’t bother D.J. In fact, one of his own greatest qualities is one his dad possessed as well: “The motor – he used to play with a high motor.”
He added, “He taught me a lot of stuff, mostly the mental part of it, and noticing all the little stuff.”
For whatever reason, the younger Burgess has not been heavily recruited. The Southern Miss commit doesn’t even have a star rating from the recruiting sites.
“If I’m a college football coach and I’m looking for a defensive player, he’d be first on my list,” Fair said. “I sure am glad he’s on our team.”