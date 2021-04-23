BOONEVILLE • Hallie Burns was too much to handle for Choctaw County on Friday.
The sophomore pitcher allowed just one hit and struck out five as No. 4-ranked Booneville took a 12-0 win when Choctaw County conceded the game in the bottom of the fourth with two outs.
The Lady Blue Devils won 17-1 on Thursday, sweeping the first round of the MHSAA Class 3A softball playoffs, 2-0.
Booneville (22-4-1) will face Winona, the No. 1 seed from Division 3-3A, in the second round series that begins on Monday.
“We started off slow at the beginning of the season and it’s like we are picking up energy, and now everybody’s energy is through the roof,” Burns said of the playoff start. “We know we have a pretty good shot at going far this year.”
Burns capped off an incredible two-day series win, going 2 for 3 and three RBIs at the plate. In the first round, Burns was 6 for 8, one home run and 10 RBIs. In the circle, she allowed one run on three hits, striking out 24 and walking five in 11 innings of work.
“She loves to win and she loves to compete,” said Booneville head coach Jessica Taylor. “She knows when her team needs her to step up and get something going.”
Booneville took a 3-0 lead in the first on a RBI triple from Jourdan Mathis, a RBI single from Burns and a RBI single from Hannah Davis.
Quick innings in the second and third set up an explosive fourth, where the Lady Chargers conceded the contest as Booneville batted around.
Burns, Mathis, Caroline Thompson, Shaylea King and Mary Houston Ivy all notched two hits. Ivy had two RBIs as well.
“We are just one of those teams that takes a little while to get going,” Taylor said. “Once we get adjusted to the pitching, I feel like we have a good chance to do our job.”
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Booneville scored nine runs on eight hits, one walk, three errors and two passed balls.
Big Stat: The Lady Blue Devils outhit Choctaw County 26-3 in the series.
Coach Speak: “We've got the mindset to take one game at a time. Just go out and compete with everybody and take it one series at time.” – Taylor.