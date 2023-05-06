FULTON – Coming off the worst performance of her career, Hallie Burns couldn’t have been more clutch.
The senior pitcher returned to form Saturday, leading Booneville to a 3-2 win over Amory in Game 3 of their Class 3A third-round playoff series at Itawamba Community College.
Burns, the two-time Daily Journal Player of the Year, was battered in a 10-9 Game 2 loss on Thursday.
“I knew that today I had to bounce back and be there for my team, because if they did their job, then I needed to do mine,” Burns said.
The Ole Miss signee had to work through a nerve-wracking seventh inning, when Amory (18-11) put runners on second and third with nobody out. Burns got a strikeout, gave up a sacrifice fly RBI, and fanned another hitter to clinch the game.
“I like the pressure. I thrive under the pressure, so that’s fine with me,” Burns said.
She also thrived at the plate, going 2 for 4 with a solo home run in the first inning. Amory tied it in the bottom half on Emarie Boddie’s solo shot.
It stayed 1-1 until the fourth, when Amelia Nelson put Booneville (23-8) back ahead 2-1 with an RBI single. The Lady Blue Devils added another run in the fifth with the aid of a two-out error.
Ella Phillips took the loss. She allowed six hits and walked one, and the Lady Panthers made three errors behind her.
Booneville played errorless defense. Left fielder Kathryn Donahue, Nelson and Burns – all seniors – each made spectacular plays in the field.
“These seniors are realizing that these days are numbered, and they better step it up or they won’t get another chance to play,” Booneville coach Jessica Taylor said.
Booneville, the two-time reigning state champion, will face Kossuth in the North finals.
Big Inning:Karsen Sanders and Anna Claire Harris opened Amory’s seventh with back-to-back singles, and they both moved up a base on a wild pitch. Burns then retired the next three batters.
Big Stat: Burns gave up six hits, struck out seven and walked none.
Coach Speak: “I told my girls, ‘All we ask is for you to go out there and give them a fight,’ and that’s exactly what our girls did. They never gave up.” – Amory’s Jessica Seger
