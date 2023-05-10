Three area players have won the inaugural Miss Softball award as the top player in their class in Mississippi.
Booneville’s Hallie Burns won the vote for Class 3A, East Union’s Lucy Cochran won in 2A, and Vardaman’s Maddie Terrell took the 1A honors.
Burns, a senior, is having another stellar season in the pitcher’s circle. The two-time Daily Journal Player of the Year recently reached the 1,000-strikeout mark for her career and has over 200 Ks this season.
Burns and the Blue Devils, who have won two-straight state titles, open the 3A North finals series against Kossuth on Thursday.
Cochran, an eighth grader, has been almost automatic in the circle for the Lady Urchins. She has an 18-1 record and 1.24 ERA, with 220 strikeouts and 30 walks in 113 1-3 innings pitched. She’s led East Union into the 2A North finals against Myrtle.
Terrell, a senior catcher, has long been a star for Vardaman. This season, she batted .380 with 17 RBIs, 42 runs scored, 25 walks and 47 stolen bases. The Lady Rams went 14-17 and reached the second round of the playoffs.
The other Miss Softball honorees are Northwest Rankin’s Jolie Hayes (6A), New Hope’s Kensley Woolbright (5A) and West Lauderdale’s Breely Cain (4A).
This is the first year for the Miss Softball award, which is a joint effort between the Mississippi High School Activities Association and the Mississippi Association of Coaches. Winners were voted on by a statewide panel of coaches and media members.
The MHSAA and MAC are also recognizing the top baseball players in the state. The Mr. Baseball winners are expected to be announced Thursday.
