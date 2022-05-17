HATTIESBURG – Hallie Burns has busted out of her slump at the best possible time.
She went 4 for 4 with two RBIs as Booneville rolled past Enterprise-Clarke, 6-1, in Game 1 of the Class 3A state championship series on Tuesday.
Game 2 is Friday at 5 p.m., as the Lady Blue Devils seek a second-straight title.
“She has struggled some at the bat, but today she brought it all back,” Booneville coach Jessica Taylor said. “I’ve told you, winners win, and this kid right here knows when to step up.”
Burns started to regain her hitting stroke in the semifinal round against Kossuth. She got two hits in Game 3 of that series.
“I was hitting good, and then we hit division (play), I was like, whoo, my hitting ain’t where it needs to be,” Burns said. “I got a little confidence last series.”
Two of her hits were doubles, the first of which was part of a three-run first inning for Booneville (26-9). The Lady Devils had four hits that inning – including three doubles – and finished with nine hits against Enterprise-Clarke starter Harley Morland.
Taylor said Morland was very similar to Kossuth pitcher Ava Meeks, who the Lady Blue Devils had touched for nine runs just two days earlier.
“(Taylor) scouts as well as she can, and we heard a lot that we need to jump on her early in the count, and that’s what we did,” Burns said of Morland.
In the circle, Burns did her usual strong work. She limited the Lady Bulldogs (20-13) to three hits while striking out eight.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Amelia Nelson led off the game with a double and was then doubled home by Burns, who scored on a Madison Owens double. Maddix Lambert capped the inning with an RBI single.
Big Stat: Despite getting only a third as many hits, Enterprise-Clarke stranded the same number of runners as Booneville – six.
Coach Speak: “This kid is not only a great athlete, she is a great human being. She is a hell of a kid.” – Taylor, on Burns