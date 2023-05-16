HATTIESBURG – Hallie Burns doesn’t need to be at 100% to dominate.
The senior hurler has been battling back issues, but she tossed a gem Tuesday in Booneville’s 6-1 win over West Marion in Game 1 of the Class 3A state title series at Southern Miss. Game 2 is Thursday, when the Lady Devils will try to clinch their third-straight championship.
Burns was also coming off a 10-inning game against Kossuth three days earlier, so she did all she could to get ready for the state finals, including a trip to the doctor on Monday while the team practiced.
“I’ve taken ice baths. Anything you can do to recover, I’ve done it,” Burns said.
The Lady Devils (27-9) made life a bit easier for Burns by scoring three runs in the first inning. They gradually added to that lead, and Burns kept West Marion (30-8) off the scoreboard until the sixth inning.
“She feels a lot better pitching when she’s got some runs on the board behind her,” Booneville coach Jessica Taylor said.
Burns struck out 10, walked two and gave up three hits. Two of those hits were bunt singles. The Lady Trojans’ lone run was unearned.
“She’s been going since August,” Taylor said. “She played basketball, they won state, that’s March, walked off the court there and practiced with me the next day and we played the next, and she hasn’t been off the field since.”
Booneville collected six hits, including an RBI double by Amelia Nelson in the second inning to make it 4-0. Kyra King had an RBI single in the third, and then Shaylea King had one of her own in the fifth to make it 6-0.
“We’ve got to hit a little better. I don’t think we hit in spots,” Taylor said. “But we came out strong and focused.”
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Nelson and Burns reached to open the first inning, and they were both driven home by Olivia Garrett’s double to left-center field. Maddix Lambert’s RBI groundout made it 3-0.
Big Stat: West Marion stranded seven baserunners.
Coach Speak: “We don’t stop. We just keep going, keep pushing. They want this.” – Taylor
