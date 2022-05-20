HATTIESBURG – Hallie Burns provided a little extra magic for Booneville on Friday.
Not only did she blast a two-run homer, but the junior tossed a no-hitter as the Lady Blue Devils beat Enterprise-Clarke 8-0 in Game 2 of the Class 3A state softball finals. The win gave Booneville back-to-back championships.
Burns had a remarkable series to earn MVP honors. She was 7 of 8 at the plate with five RBIs, and she struck out eight batters in each game.
She was not aware she’d thrown a no-hitter until a reporter mentioned it after the game.
“Hallie Burns don’t know anything going on around her. She is living in the moment,” Booneville coach Jessica Taylor said. “She is not looking at that. She doesn’t care about that, she just wants to win.”
Burns gave Booneville (27-9) a 2-0 lead in the first inning when she launched a two-run homer to dead center field, 220 feet away. The Lady Devils added two more runs in the frame.
It was Burns’ first home run of the season.
“I don’t know where that came from,” she said.
In the circle, Burns cruised through the Enterprise-Clarke lineup with little trouble. She walked just two.
“Coach told me before the game, ‘Hallie, you have got to pitch your best game today,’” Burns said. “I said, ‘Coach, OK, if you say so.’”
Booneville tacked on two runs in both the fifth and the sixth. Burns had an RBI double in the sixth to make it 8-0.
This is a Booneville team that started the season 0-4, partly because players like Burns were busy winning a state title in basketball. Once the team became whole, the title chase was on.
“They didn’t get discouraged,” Taylor said. “They didn’t say, ‘Hey, we suck. We’re not going to make it.’ They just kept working and kept fighting.”
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Following the Burns home run, two runs scored on a fielding error to make it 4-0 after one inning.
Big Stat: Burns was 3 of 4 with three RBIs.
Coach Speak: “That’s what Hallie Burns does. She strikes out people. She makes my job easy.” – Taylor