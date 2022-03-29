MANTACHIE – Hallie Burns made one bad pitch Tuesday night, but she quickly self-corrected.
In a showdown between two of the area’s top softball pitchers, Burns tossed a one-hitter as No. 1-ranked Booneville knocked off No. 5 Mantachie in a Division 1-3A tilt.
Burns (9-0) retired the first dozen batters she faced before yielding a leadoff double to Lillianna Cates in the fifth inning. Two strikeouts and one pop-up later, and the threat was averted.
“I was getting to where I was trying to blow it by people, and I have to remember that’s not me. I spin it by people,” Burns said. “… I went back to spinning it and did my job.”
Booneville (12-3, 3-0) earned its lone run by doing what Mantachie (15-4, 0-1) could not: stringing two hits together. With two outs in the third, Amelia Nelson doubled and then scored on a Madison Owens single.
The Lady Blue Devils finished with six hits but otherwise had a tough time against Mantachie ace Ramsey Montgomery (15-4). The sophomore struck out 10 and walked just one, and she was aided by some sharp defense.
“We knew we had our hands full at the bat,” Booneville coach Jessica Taylor said. “I knew we weren’t going to get up there and rip the ball. We were just going to have to get people on and get those timely hits.”
Nelson had two doubles for Booneville, the reigning Class 3A state champion. Last year’s title means nothing in 1-3A, of course. Mantachie was a 2A finalist last season, and Kossuth reached the 3A North half.
So this was a big win.
“We know right now it may not seem like that big of a deal, but down the road it’s really going to count,” Burns said.
Booneville and Mantachie will meet against Thursday at Booneville.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: After Montgomery set down the eight- and nine-hole hitters in the third, Nelson smoked a double to right-center field. Owens followed with an RBI single up the middle.
Big Stat: Burns struck out 15 and walked none.
Coach Speak: “I told them to come back with confidence Thursday, let’s play through it, play the best you can. This does nothing but make you better. “ – Mantachie coach Kristi Montgomery