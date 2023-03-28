BOONEVILLE – Facing Mantachie hasn’t gotten any easier for Hallie Burns, but the senior hurler and her Booneville teammates scratched out a big victory Tuesday night.
Burns struck out 16 batters, and the No. 1-ranked Lady Blue Devils did just enough offensively in a 2-0 win in the Division 1-3A opener for both teams. The rivals will meet again Thursday in Mantachie.
Burns (9-0) allowed just two hits and walked none. But the No. 2 Lady Mustangs (11-2) fouled off a lot of pitches and turned to the bunt game early.
“As you get older, you think you get more dominant, but that’s not true,” said Burns, who faced Mantachie four times last season. “The older you get, the more they see you, so I knew I had to make my plays and they would make theirs.”
Ramsey Montgomery (11-2) was nearly as dominant in the circle for Mantachie. Booneville (15-3) finally broke through in the sixth, when Olivia Garrett’s two-out fly ball was dropped, scoring Amelia Nelson. Maddix Lambert followed that with an RBI double.
“That’s what we’ve talked about ever since we started preparing for Mantachie, is we’ve got to shorten up and just put the ball in play,” Booneville coach Jessica Taylor said. “That’s our philosophy and how we’re approaching this series.”
Montgomery had both of Mantachie’s hits, including a leadoff single in the seventh. Lillianna Cates then reached on an error, putting Burns in her first jam of the night.
“I promise you – it may sound crazy – but I was praying the whole time I’m up there. I’m like, ‘God, if it’s meant for them to win, that’s what it is,’” Burns said.
The Ole Miss signee struck out the next three batters to seal the victory.
Montgomery allowed five hits, struck out 10 and walked none.
“I was stressing with the girls (after the game) that you’ve got to get in the box and learn how to hit a ball,” Mantachie coach Kristi Montgomery said. “You can’t be an oh-fer every game. Because it’s not just against (Burns). The offense has got to come from somewhere.”
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Nelson led off the sixth with a sharp single to center field, and then Garrett reached on the error. Lambert, who finished with two hits, stroked a double to left.
Big Stat: Burns threw first-pitch strikes to 20 of the 23 batters she faced.
Coach Speak: “She’ll tell you right now, she knows I’ve got tons of confidence in her, but anything can happen in any given moment. But I feel really good with her on my team.” – Taylor, on Burns
