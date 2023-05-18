HATTIESBURG – Hallie Burns can finally rest for a bit.
The final day of her illustrious high school career was also the most trying. But as has happened so many times, Burns and her Booneville Lady Blue Devils came away winners.
At Southern Miss on Thursday, they rallied past West Marion for a 7-4 win to sweep the Class 3A state championship series and earn the program’s third-straight title.
Burns tossed six innings despite a nagging back/hip injury that cropped up again in the third inning. It’s an injury she’s dealt with the last two years.
“It’s never been as bad as it got this year, but it is what it is,” Burns said. “It gets harder every year, so I guess that’s just par for the course.”
It’s been a long year for the Ole Miss signee, who in March led Booneville’s basketball team to a second-straight state title. She went straight from basketball to softball and had another stellar season.
“Coach (Michael) Smith in basketball, every year he’s like, ‘It gets harder every year,’” Burns said. “And I have won five now, so that is not a lie. That is a fact for each sport.”
Thursday’s game was a struggle for Booneville offensively through the first five innings. The Lady Devils (28-9) stranded 10 baserunners to that point and were trailing 3-1 entering the sixth.
Then the hits finally started coming. Olivia Garrett had a sac fly RBI, and eighth grader Maddix Lambert smacked a two-run single to give Booneville a 4-3 lead.
By inning’s end, Booneville had chased West Marion starter Olivia Miller and was ahead 7-3.
“I knew (the offense) was coming, but I was ready for it to come a little faster than that,” coach Jessica Taylor said.
Burns gave up a run in the sixth inning and was laboring, so she asked Taylor to let Garrett pitch the seventh.
“She sacrificed her last out pitching to put another kid in there to give her that last opportunity, because she knew she wasn’t the best, that we had somebody better,” Taylor said. “How selfless is that?”
Garrett worked a clean inning for the save, with Burns fielding a grounder at third base and throwing to first for the final out.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Booneville loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth. After Lambert’s go-ahead hit, Shaylea King had an RBI single, then scored on a wild pitch, and Greenlee Hodges also had an RBI single.
Big Stat: Burns allowed four hits, struck out 11 and walked one. She was named series MVP.
Coach Speak: “Never in my wildest dream, coaching for 20 years, would I imagine I’d be right here, three in a row.” – Taylor
