STARKVILLE – Hallie Burns was close enough to perfect Wednesday night.
The sophomore lost a no-hitter in the seventh inning, but she closed the door as Booneville beat Raleigh 1-0 in Game 1 of the Class 3A state finals at Nusz Park.
Game 2 will be Thursday, following the 2A game.
Burns was perfect through four innings before issuing a walk to lead off the fifth. But that runner was stranded at second base, as was the one in the seventh inning.
“It doesn’t faze her,” Booneville coach Jessica Taylor said. “Actually, I think this kind of environment right here just makes her want it and drive even harder.”
Burns (23-1) struck out 14, giving her 330 strikeouts on the season. Raleigh (21-7) had a lot of trouble making contact, often resorting to trying to bunt for a hint – without success.
“She has movement, and she throws hard. It’s just a tough combination for any hitter,” Taylor said.
Raleigh starter Holly Craft (15-3) was nearly Burns’ equal. She allowed just two hits and struck out nine with two walks.
But the Lady Devils (28-4) got the only run they’d need in the first inning, when Hannah Davis lined a single to center field to drive in Caroline Thompson.
Following an error in the second inning, Craft retired 12-straight batters until Burns led off the seventh with a single. She was stranded at first base.
“We faced a great pitcher tonight – she’s got movement, too, and she throws hard,” Taylor said. “It was a good pitching duel.”
Burns said that once Booneville got its one run on the board, she felt good about her team’s chances of winning. The pressure of the moment didn’t affect her.
“I love it. I love travel ball, and I’m used to these situations all the time,” Burns said.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Thompson was hit by a pitch to lead off the first and moved to second when Olivia Garrett was walked. Davis then hit her RBI single back through the box.
Big Stat: Burns threw 20 first-pitch strikes against 23 batters.
Coach Speak: “Especially with this great crowd behind us, how could you not play your butt off?” – Taylor