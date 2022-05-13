BOONEVILLE – Hallie Burns loves these kinds of moments.
With the season on the line, the junior tossed a two-hitter as No. 2-ranked Booneville beat No. 1 Kossuth 1-0 in Game 2 of the Class 3A North finals on Friday. Game 3 is Sunday at Kossuth.
“It’s what I live for. I love it. That’s why I play this game,” Burns said.
After a tough outing – by her standards – in a 1-0 Game 1 loss, Burns (15-5) was her usual dominant self, striking out 14 and walking none.
Kossuth (22-8) helped her cause by chasing several pitches out of the zone.
“Last night I had too many in the strike zone, so I was getting a bunch of foul tips, and it was working my count,” Burns said. “So I tried to keep it out of the zone tonight, get them to chase, so I could get some swings and misses instead of 14-pitch at-bats.”
Burns struck out the side in the second and fifth innings, and at one point early in the game she fanned six in a row.
Booneville (24-9) gave Burns all the run support she would need in the fourth, when seventh grader Maddix Lambert drilled a two-out RBI single to left field. Lambert also had a game-winning hit against Mantachie in the third round.
“I don’t think she understands how big (the moment) is,” Booneville coach Jessica Taylor said. “She loves the game and has always played it.”
Despite taking the loss, Kossuth starter Ava Meeks (17-4) had a stellar outing. She allowed four hits, struck out two and walked none.
She’ll face off with Burns again in Sunday’s deciding game.
“I like our chances with her on the mound any day,” Kossuth coach Brandon Bobo said.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Olivia Garrett led off the fourth with a sharp single up the middle. Three batters later, Lambert drove her home.
Big Stat: Five Kossuth hitters struck out at least twice.
Coach Speak: “She’s phenomenal, and I knew she’d come back like that today.” – Taylor, on Burns