Biggersville’s rushing attack hasn’t lost a step this season.
The Lions suffered big backfield losses from last year with the graduations of Quonn Mayes and Qua Davis, the 2018 Daily Journal Two-Way Player of the Year.
Enter Goldman Butler. The junior has led Biggersville’s ground game with 1,379 yards and 26 touchdowns on 177 carries.
Entering Friday’s Class 1A second-round playoff game against Noxapater, the Lions are averaging 219.1 rushing yards per game. That’s 18 yards better than last season’s average.
“I knew we were going to be more of a north-south team running the football, and that’s what Goldman does for us,” coach Stan Platt said. “Qua was able to get on the outside last year, and we had Quonn on the inside. Goldman can run either way, but we’re into that power and smash-mouth type football.”
Butler, who had 520 yards on 60 carries last fall, busted his tail during the offseason to prepare for the lead back role. He ran more, he lifted more, and he shed some weight to pick up some speed.
‘Fantastic year’
“He was waiting for his opportunity to get out there and do this, and boy, he has taken advantage of it,” Platt said. “He’s having a fantastic year.”
And as Platt noted, Butler’s put up big numbers despite playing only one half in several games, as Biggersville breezed through its Division 1-1A schedule. Its only close game was a 24-13 win over Baldwyn.
Butler has also continued to thrive on defense. He’s played linebacker and defensive end, racking up 53 tackles and 6.5 tackles-for-loss.
Biggersville (10-1) will need Butler to be at his best when it hosts Noxapater (11-2). The Tigers’ only losses have come to reigning 1A champ Nanih Waiya (14-2) and Starkville Academy (22-7), which is playing for the MAIS Class 5A state title on Friday.
This game gives Biggersville a chance to make more program history. Two years ago, the Lions made the playoffs for the first time in 20 years. They had their best start ever last season, and this year they won their first division title.
“It’s been a lot of fun, a lot of firsts around here for the last three years,” Platt said. “Would be nothing better than to get to play for the North half. … We’ve got a stone in Noxapater in front of us, though.”