OXFORD – Ingomar’s sixth state championship could not have been clinched more dramatically or been more special for coach Jonathan Ashley.
Zach Shugars sank an 18-foot jump shot at the buzzer, giving the Falcons a 47-45 win over Baldwyn in the MHSAA Class 1A title game on Thursday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss.
It was the first championship for Ashley as a coach. His father, longtime Ingomar coach Norris Ashley, watched from his wheelchair.
“That’s really special,” Jonathan Ashley said. “There was a lot of days I didn’t know if we’d ever win one, to be honest with you. But to do it and Daddy still be here to see it, that makes it even more special.”
It was sweet redemption after a heartbreaking loss in last year’s 2A title game. More disappointment seemed possible after Baldwyn stole an inbounds pass with 26 seconds left and Ingomar leadilng 45-43.
Senior Clayton Stanford said he had a flashback to last year’s 56-51 loss to Bay Springs.
“We weren’t going to let that happen again,” Stanford said. “We couldn’t.”
Baldwyn tied the game on Riley Hoard’s putback with 9 seconds left. Ingomar immediately inbounded, with Hunter Bynum passing to Shugars in the backcourt.
Shugars then dribbled to the left wing and let fly.
“If we get tied with under 10 (seconds) to go, we’re not going to call timeout and let them set their defense,” Ashley said. “We pushed it, and I knew when Zach got across the top of the key he was going to get separation.”
Stanford more than did his part to assure victory, scoring 10 of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter. His layup with 1:18 left gave the Falcons (36-2) a 45-41 lead.
Two free throws by Gabe Richardson with 38 seconds left brought Baldwyn (18-13) back within two.
Richardson finished with 19 points and five steals.
A defensive first half ended with Ingomar leading 17-16. Tyson Smithey had a pair of putbacks for Ingomar in the final 70 seconds. He finished with seven points and 13 rebounds.
Ingomar out-rebounded Baldwyn 34-23.
Stanford had five boards. His play in the final period was exactly what his coach had been looking for this postseason.
“He started the year out really well, and then sometimes he gets passive,” Ashley said. “I challenged him before we played Coffeeville, I told him, ‘We need that guy that was a beast this summer and the early part of the year.’ I’m glad he showed up today.”
Ingomar got some separation in the third quarter after Bynum, the point guard, returned from foul trouble. A 12-2 run to open the quarter made it 29-18.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Shugars covered about half the length of the court with the ball before finding an opening on the left wing for his game-winning shot.
Point Maker: Stanford shot 6 of 14 from the field and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line.
Talking Point: “After last year’s loss, this means a lot. It was tough last year, and I’m just glad we got to be coach Ashley’s first one. We wanted to do it for him more than we did ourselves, really.” – Stanford