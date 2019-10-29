H.W. Byers Attendance Center lost a young leader on Sunday.
Martavis Smith, a sophomore multi-sport athlete, was killed in an ATV accident while riding with friends. According to WREG-TV, Smith and four others – including one adult – were riding in a side-by-side ATV when it ran off the road and struck a tree.
Byers football coach Chris Daniels said Smith was a “typical 16-year-old.” But despite his age, he was also a leader for the Lions, who have nine freshmen on what is now a 15-man roster.
“When I would get on them about something,” Daniels said, “he would be the one that would come back around and (say), ‘Hey, that’s coach. You know coach, he’s trying to tell you this.’”
Smith was a starter at wide receiver and cornerback. His last game was on Thursday, a 58-0 loss to Baldwyn.
He also played basketball, baseball and ran track, plus he was in the band. At a school like Byers, Smith’s death touches everyone.
“At a school our size, you’re teammates for every sport,” Daniels said. “We go from football to basketball to baseball to track and field. It’s just them being there for each other. There’s not a handbook for it, so what may help someone else may not help the next person.”
Byers has decided to forfeit this week’s scheduled game against Biggersville.
Biggersville’s sports Twitter account sent a message Tuesday asking “that everyone remember the Byers family and especially this young man’s family during this very difficult time.”
Byers (3-5, 1-4 Division 1-1A) has one more game remaining, next week at home versus Ashland. Daniels said he’s going to talk to his players to see if they want to play the game.
“It’ll be our senior night. Even though he was a sophomore, I think they have something planned at the game for him. I’m almost certain they’re going to play.”
A memorial service for Smith is planned for 2 p.m. Sunday at the school.