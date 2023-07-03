djr-2023-07-03-sport-byers-wright-arp1

Jabari Wright is among the returning players for H.W. Byers this year. 

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

PONTOTOC – Last season, the H.W. Byers boys basketball team fell just short of an appearance in the Class 1A state title game, losing to eventual state champion McEvans. With a few returners from last season, the Lions are hoping to go on another deep playoff run.

