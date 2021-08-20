• Made 30 catches for 427 yards, 4 TDs; had 5 INTs on defense.
Michael James, QB, Jr.
• Passed for 1,019 yards, 9 TDs; rushed for 400 yards, 4 TDs.
Chris Isom Jr., RB/DL, So.
• Big back (6-2, 185) will lead ground attack.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Chris Daniels is 27-56-1 in eight seasons at Byers.
After starting last year 2-3, H.W. Byers’ final four games of the season were canceled due to COVID-19. Three of those were forfeit losses.
OFFENSE
Michael James (Jr.) enters his third year as the starting quarterback. His legs will be important in the Lions’ spread attack, but he showed last year that he can throw it, completing 56% of his passes for 1,1019 yards and nine touchdowns.
Chris Isom Jr. (So.) is a big back who will lead the run game, and 235-pound Vincent Talley (Jr.) moves from tight end to be a fullback and halfback.
When Byers throws, Devin Moore (Sr.) provides a big target at 6-foot-3, 185.
The offensive line should be a strength, with all five starters returning. Darron Dickerson, Bryson Hale, Marcus McCaster and Bynum Reaves are all juniors and are joined by sophomore Eddie Stephens.
DEFENSE
Byers will switch between a 5-2 and 4-3 look and has plenty of beef up front. All of the O-line starters will see action, as will Isom and Demarris Prather (So.), a defensive end.
Talley and Houston Harris (Sr.) are the primary linebackers. In the secondary, Moore and Jabari Wright (So.) will hold down the cornerback spots.
Jaylen Glover (Jr.) returns at safety and will be joined on the back end by Mardarian Euell (So.).
SPECIAL TEAMS
James will likely handle punting and kicking duties. Moore and Wright will be back on returns.
X-FACTOR
Byers has several good, experienced athletes on its roster. This is a team that could make a serious run at a playoff berth.
COACH SPEAK
“If we can stay injury free and COVID free, it’s a crap shoot (in 1-1A). I like our chances.” – Chris Daniels