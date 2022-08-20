Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
AT A GLANCE
Division: 1-1A
2021 record: 5-5, 3-4 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Chris Daniels (10th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Michael James
QB/S, Sr.
• Completed 60% of passes for 2,349 yards, 22 TDs, 8 INTs; had 10 rushing TDs.
Vincent Talley
RB/LB, Sr.
• Rushed for 1,466 yards, 12 TDs on 217 carries.
Jabari Wright
WR/CB, Jr.
• Made 45 catches for 1,300 yards, 12 TDs.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Chris Daniels continues to operate with zero assistant coaches. The Lions haven’t made the playoffs since 2014 but came very close last season.
OFFENSE
Daniels believes quarterback Michael James (Sr.) is good enough to earn division player of the year. The fourth-year starter can make plays with his arm and his feet and takes care of the ball.
James’ top targets will be receivers Houston Harris (Jr.) and Jabari Wright (Jr.). Tight end Mardarin Euell (Jr.) will also be a big factor in the passing game.
Vincent Talley (Sr.) returns to lead the rushing attack and will get help from Chris Isom Jr. (Jr.).
Brothers Elijah and Tyrin Mason start up front. Elijah (So.) is the right guard, while Tyrin (Jr.) is at right tackle. Marcus McCaster (Sr.) will start at left tackle.
DEFENSE
The Mason brothers also start up front on this side of the ball. McCaster does, too, and he’ll need to draw double teams in order to free up the linebackers. The linebacker group includes Talley and Isom Jr., along with Chris Isom (Jr.) – no relation.
James will start at safety, with Wright at cornerback. Daniels is hoping Anterrio Guy (Fr.) can earn some snaps so James can get a break.
SPECIAL TEAMS
James will punt, while Isom will handle kickoffs. Harris and Wright will return kicks.
X-FACTOR
Byers has eight seniors this year, which is a big number for this program. If those guys can stay healthy and lead, the Lions could end their playoff drought.
COACH SPEAK
“If we can stay injury free, we’ll be explosive with those seniors.” – Chris Daniels
