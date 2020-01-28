CORINTH – The Corinth girls soccer team saw their season come to a sudden end on Tuesday night.
Caledonia beat host Corinth, 2-0, in the first round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs. Caledonia’s defense suffocated the Warriors (16-3-1), who were held to only four shots and one shot on goal.
This was the 13th time Caledonia shut out a team this season. Caledonia advances to the quarterfinals to play Newton County, while Corinth is eliminated.
“We said that Caledonia was going to play fast, physical and aggressive,” Corinth coach Cameron Glenn said. “We called it ‘We want it more’ soccer, and that’s what you saw tonight. They just wanted it more. That physical play, the pressure, and that constant just all up in our face took us off our game completely.”
Not much happened for either team early in the game, but Caledonia (15-1-1) took the lead in the 17th minute on a shot from junior forward Elayna McKee. She took a shot in the box and put it over multiple Corinth defenders for the game’s first goal.
After that, Caledonia went on to take eight shots in the first half and four shots on goal, but didn’t connect further and the score stayed 1-0. Corinth was held to only two shots in the half.
“I think we came out really nervous for about the first twenty minutes but once we scored that goal and settled in, we started to do some of the things we’ve done all season,” Caledonia coach Thomas Blake said.
The Lady Confederates started the second half with back-to-back shots on goal in the first 10 minutes, but Corinth goalkeeper Cheyenne Hendrix had two impressive saves.
She limited Caledonia as long as she could, but McKee scored her second goal in the 57th minute. McKee stole the ball as a Corinth defender went down with an injury, then kicked the ball past a diving Hendrix to go up 2-0.
“All I did was kick the ball and hoped for the best,” McKee said with a laugh. “I think that first goal just made us all feel better. It always gives you a boost of confidence when you score early.”