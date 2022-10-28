Daniel Wilburn Jr.

Caledonia quarterback Daniel Wilburn Jr. looks for room to run against the Shannon defense during Thursday’s home game. Wilburn scored three touchdowns for the Cavaliers in a 34-14 win.

 By Chris McDill Special to The Dispatch

CALEDONIA — A playoff spot for Caledonia football was already guaranteed heading into its final regular-season game against Shannon on Thursday night.

