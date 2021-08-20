2020 record: 5-6, 0-3 (lost in 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: JoJo Pearson (1st season)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Logan Stewart, QB, Sr.
• Returning starter at quarterback and also a baseball standout.
Austin Stroup, RB/DB, Sr.
• Leading returning rusher and also a veteran in the secondary.
Jace Tutor, DE, Sr.
• Versatile defender who will line up at defensive end and linebacker.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Head coach JoJo Pearson enters his first season at Calhoun Academy and is familiar with MAIS 8-man football. He played his prep career at Hebron Christian.
OFFENSE
The Cougars return a lot of veteran leadership this fall, led by quarterback Logan Stewart (Sr.). Calhoun Academy also returns its leading rusher in tailback Austin Stroup (Sr.). Connor McCormick (Sr.) is also back and will line up at running back and H-back.
Up front there's also returning experience. Leading the offensive line is a pair of seniors tipping the scales at 300 pounds each in center Jake Walls and left guard Carter Reeves.
DEFENSE
Defensively, the Cougars also return several starters, including outside linebacker Easton Dishman (So.). Defensive end Jace Tutor (Sr.) anchors the defensive line, and Tutor will also see time at linebacker.
Stroup and Jacob Baker (Jr.) are returning starters at cornerback. Bailey Harper (So.) is also back in the Cougars' secondary.
SPECIAL TEAMS
McCormick handles the placekicking and punting duties for the Cougars. Seth Walker (Sr.) is the longsnapper while Stroup and Dishman will return kicks.
X-FACTOR
Calhoun Academy has 20 players on the roster, and half of that group will be classified as seniors. That type of experience and leadership could lead the Cougars to a deeper playoff run this fall.
COACH SPEAK
"Senior leadership is what is going to carry us this season. And we have toughness and will be physical with anybody we play." – JoJo Pearson