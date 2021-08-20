• Threw for 1,397 yards, 14 TDs, 9 INTs on 52.1% completion rate; rushed for 589 yards, 7 TDs.
Zac Armstrong, WR/DB, Jr.
• Caught 12 passes for 258 yards, 2 TDs; top receiver in the offense.
J.B. Edwards, LB, Sr.
• Leading tackler last season with 58 tackles, 3 TFL and 2 sacks.
COACHING ‘EM UP
In his first year, M.D. Jennings led his alma mater back to the Class 2A state championship game for the first time since winning it all in 2016.
Jennings played three seasons in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers.
OFFENSE
Replacing the 2,393 yards and 27 touchdowns between Jaylen Artberry and Thomas Clayton won’t be easy.
The loss of those two playmakers adds more pressure to Jackson Lee (Sr.), who had a breakout junior campaign at quarterback.
Four guys will split time in the backfield: Keandre Hatchett (Jr.), Ja’majah Mayes (So.), Jaxon Cook (So.) and Doug Jones (So.).
Zac Armstrong (Jr.) is the leading receiver returning with 258 yards and a pair of scores. Cameron Crutchfield (Jr.) and Jaylon Williams (So.) both saw action at wide receiver last year and are expected to produce.
The strength of the team is up front despite just two returning starters in seniors Jacquez Tucker and Jake Macon.
DEFENSE
The linebackers are the deepest unit on this side of the ball with the team’s leading tackler J.B. Edwards (Sr.) back in the fold. Kevon Salley (Jr.), Shuntavious Pittman (Jr.) and Jay Moore (Fr.) add the depth in competition.
Those guys will be kept clean by a stout defensive front headlined by Tucker and Macon.
Out of the eight interceptions on defense last season, only Crutchfield returns with a takeaway in the secondary. Evan Conlee (So.), Armstrong, Mayes and Hatchett will all play both ways as well.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Lee, Williams and Conlee all will vie for a role in the kicking and punting department.
Jennings will have a committee approach to the return game until someone stands out during the season.
X-FACTOR
Lee broke out as a legitimate threat with his arm and legs last season but he was surrounded by playmakers. Other skill players stepping up to help Lee will have the Wildcats back in the hunt for the 2A crown.
COACH SPEAK
“I feel a whole lot better going into this season than I did last year, not knowing who would be starting and what all they could do.” – M.D. Jennings