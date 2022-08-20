Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
AT A GLANCE
Division: 2-2A
2021 record: 2-6, 2-2 (lost in 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: M.D. Jennings (3rd year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Jamajah Mayes
RB, Jr.
• 93 carries for 518 yards and 5 TDs.
Cameron Crutchfield
WR/DB, Sr.
• 7 receptions for 81 yards last year.
Zach Armstrong
WR/DB, Sr.
• 5 receptions for 129 yards, 3 TDs.
COACHING ‘EM UP
M.D. Jennings is entering his third year coaching at his alma mater. After leading the Wildcats to a 10-3 record and the Class 2A state championship in 2020, Calhoun City went 2-6 in 2021 and lost in the first round of the playoffs.
Jennings played in the NFL for the Green Bay Packers for three seasons.
OFFENSE
The Wildcats will rely on the run game as their bread and butter on offense in 2022. Jaxon Cook (Jr.) and Ja'majah Mayes (Jr.) will lead Calhoun City's rushing attack behind an offensive line that returns two starters from last season. Luis Rojas (Sr., center) will lead that position group, along with Bryce Edmond (Sr.).
Wide receivers Cameron Crutchfield (Sr.) and Zac Armstrong (Sr.) will headline the Wildcats' passing attack.
DEFENSE
Calhoun City returns much of its secondary from last year, with Armstrong pulling double-duty in the defensive backfield. Defensive end Jamari Bailey (Sr.) and lineman Jeffery Moore (Jr.) will anchor the defensive line.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Armstrong and Crutchfield will be key pieces in the return game for Calhoun City. Jennings hopes their athleticism will help the Wildcats manufacture some points on special teams.
X-FACTOR
The Wildcats' defense held opponents to 13.9 points per game last year, but outside of 46 points against Bruce and 30 against Eupora – the team's two victories last year – their offense averaged just 10 points a game. Calhoun City's offense will need to step up and seize opportunities the defense gives them if the Wildcats are to have a more successful season.
COACH SPEAK
“I just tell the guys to just focus up, take care of the little things, execute and finish. If we can do those things, we'll be fine.” – M.D. Jennings
