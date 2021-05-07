PISGAH — There will be a Game 3.
Behind the pitching of Austin Russell, Pisgah held on to beat Calhoun City 1-0 in a pitchers' duel in Game 2 of the second round of the MHSAA Class 2A baseball playoffs on Friday night.
The decisive Game 3 will be Saturday night at Calhoun City at 7 p.m.
“Austin did exactly what we needed him to do,” said Pisgah coach Sam Starnes. “He told me last night when we got on the bus that he wanted the ball and he located pitches well and kept them off balanced.”
Russell, a Holmes Community College signee, tossed a complete game while scattering two hits. He walked two and had 10 strikeouts.
Aiden Swales had an RBI bloop single to center in the bottom of the fourth inning to score the game's lone run.
“Big clutch hit by Aiden, and we played well defensively. That was a big key coming into tonight for us,” Starnes said. “Game 3 tomorrow now, and we got our No. 1 starter going, so if he’s in the zone we will have a chance.”
There were a combined four hits the entire game between the Dragons (19-12) and Wildcats (15-5).
In the decisive Game 3, Calhoun City will be starting Payton Chandler on the mound, while Pisgah will throw Jackson Swales.
“In the last inning we got a lead-off hit and then hit balls right at people,” Calhoun City coach Josh Miller said. “Game 3 tomorrow at home and we play better at home, but we have to compete better at the plate to have a chance.”
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Aiden Swales had a bloop RBI single to center in the bottom of the fourth inning to score the game's only run.
Big Stat: The two teams combined to have four hits (all singles).
Coach Speak: “I think our guys learned, and I told them, we got eight guys that played their first playoff game last night, and tonight they saw a team that was fighting for their season. They battled and made good plays, but we've got to compete a lot better at the plate. We kept waiting for someone to do something instead of stepping up.” – Miller