The Calhoun City boys basketball team gets a chance to avenge one of its regular-season losses today.
Calhoun City (24-7) plays Potts Camp (23-7) in the quarterfinals of the MHSAA Class 2A basketball state tournament at 8:30 p.m. at Mississippi Valley State.
The Wildcats traveled to face Potts Camp on Jan. 17 and lost, 92-82.
“Right now, everybody is good and you just have to go out there and play,” Calhoun City coach Daren Coffey said. “You have to put your best effort in and go out there and try to make it happen.”
In that first game, Coffey said that Potts Camp’s size created issues and that the Cardinals altered a lot of the Wildcats’ shots inside. The Cardinals are led by 6-foot-5 Mitchell Saulsberry, 6-4 Martavious Frost and 6-8 Walter Hamilton inside.
The 92 points that Potts Camp scored in the first matchup is the most Calhoun City has allowed all season.
“We have to find someone to maintain their size,” Coffey said. “They are just huge, and they have a huge team. We have to find ways to limit turnovers and get on the glass with them.”
The Wildcats are playing their best ball right now and have won 16 of their last 18 games, including 10 straight. During the 10-game stretch, Calhoun City has beaten Houston, Shannon and Okolona, all playoff teams.
Coffey said his team doesn’t have a single primary scorer, and he isn’t surprised to see different names leading the team in scoring in any given night, such as Payton Chandler, Jayvian Shaw, Jalen Mays, Jawyn Tucker or Deshontin Malone.
What the team does have, he said, is balanced scoring and a defensive team whose chemistry has grown throughout the season.
“We have continuity going for us right now,” Coffey said. “We are just in sync. We are feeding off our seniors and have pretty good team continuity. A team is only as good as its seniors, and we have really good chemistry.”
Other games today
- Also in Class 2A, the Calhoun City girls (26-3) face Walnut (18-13), while New Site and Coahoma County will battle in both girls and boys.
- At Itawamba Community College, the Class 1A girls three-time defending state champions Pine Grove will play Hickory Flat and the Pine Grove boys face Baldwyn, while the Ingomar girls face Baldwyn and the Ingomar boys play Coffeeville.