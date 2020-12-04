The quarterback position can sometimes turn into a duel between the two signal callers on the field. Unfortunately for Calhoun City’s Jackson Lee, his opponent is Ty Keyes.
Keyes, the state’s first three-time Mr. Football award winner, will command the Taylorsville offense on Saturday in the Class 2A state championship game at 3 p.m. in Jackson.
The Tulane commit has thrown for 2,319 yards, 27 touchdowns and just three interceptions, while completing 67.8 % of his passes for the Tartars (11-1). Keyes has the ability to make plays with his feet as well, rushing for 548 yards and five scores.
Knowing what he’s up against, Lee is focused on himself.
“I’m just trying to be myself and work on what I’m supposed to do,” Lee said. “I’m not worried about nobody else. I trust in the game plan that we have to play Wildcat football.”
Being himself has been just fine for Calhoun City (10-2) this season. Entering his first year as a starter, Lee’s team dropped its first two games before reeling off 10-straight wins to earn a sixth state title game appearance in the last 15 years.
After missing their first win of the season due to injury, Lee came back to throw for 1,342 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions. Like Keyes, Lee is a threat on the ground, rushing for 551 yards and seven touchdowns.
“He has a lot to do with the success as a team,” said Calhoun City head coach M.D. Jennings. “He can beat you with his arm or his feet. He’s a true competitor. There’s been times where people look like they have him sacked or tackled-for-loss, and you look up and he’s still running.”
The offense didn’t change much this year after Jennings took over the program as head coach, something that has benefited Lee in his maturation this season.
Even with his progression this year, the junior is still happy to have playmakers like Jaylen Artberry and Thomas Clayton on his side.
“It’s a whole lot easier playing with those guys because they make big plays,” Lee said. “It takes a lot of pressure off when they score or get big first downs.”
Artberry and Clayton are threats to score at any moment, but Jennings noted that Lee’s big-play ability is a spark for his team.
“Once he starts doing well, he brings that energy to the team and everyone else responds to that,” Jennings said. “He’s a leader in that aspect.”