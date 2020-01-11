BOONEVILLE • Hannah Campbell’s big night was more than enough to overcome her team’s free throw struggles.
Campbell scored 26 points as New Site held off Baldwyn, 48-38, to win the Prentiss County Tournament championship on Saturday night.
The Lady Royals (21-1), ranked No. 4 by the Daily Journal, won despite making just 11 of 28 at the free throw line.
“I thought we played well defensively, rebounded well for the most part. Did a good job offensively, didn’t turn the ball over much,” New Site coach Byron Sparks said. “The only negative for us is free throws, and we’ve got to make those.”
New Site’s free throw woes helped Baldwyn (10-5) stick around well into the fourth quarter. A Tatianna Beene 3-pointer brought the Lady Bearcats within 34-31 early in the period.
New Site managed to pull away, aided by an Ivy Loden steal that led to a Campbell layup, making it 42-33 with 3:50 left.
“We were making sure that we kept calm and everybody made sure that we did our best to keep everything going,” Campbell said of the fourth quarter.
Campbell also had a team-high nine rebounds, while Loden made five steals.
Baldwyn was led by Amarie Anderson’s 12 points. Nylah Herman had 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench.
I’Yana Ragin, the Lady Bearcats’ top scoring threat, was held to two points on five shot attempts. Emma Johnson drew that assignment for New Site.
“We didn’t want (Ragin) to get going,” Sparks said. “We felt like if we could hold her down that maybe the rest of them couldn’t score enough.”
Three-pointers
Turning Point: New Site held Baldwyn to one field goal in the game’s final four-plus minutes.
Point Maker: Campbell shot 10 of 21 from the floor for the game and had 18 points in the first half.
Talking Point: “You want to be tested. This is the time of year you don’t want easy games.” – Sparks.