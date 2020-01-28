Two former area coaches will be inducted into the Mississippi Association of Coaches Hall of Fame this year.
Former Starkville baseball coach Danny Carlisle and former Mantachie football coach Bill Ward are part of the 2020 class.
Carlisle, who died in December 2018 at age 65, led Starkville’s baseball program from 1984-2012. He compiled a record of 571-252 and won three Class 5A state championships in 1986, ’87 and ’91.
He also guided the Yellowjackets to six division titles and 27 playoff appearances.
Ward coached football at Mantachie from 1979-81, plus he coached the girls basketball team. He went on to coach football at Kosciusko (1981-84) and Pelahatchie (1984-2017), winning a state championship at the latter in 2001.
The other 2020 inductees are Mike Gavin, who coached football at the high school and junior college levels; Don Hinton, a former football and baseball coach who is now executive director of the MHSAA; and Anthony Jenkins, a longtime football, track and powerlifting coach at Hernando.
The induction ceremony will be held June 19 at the Hilton Hotel in Jackson. For tickets, call (601) 924-3020 or visit mscoaches.com.