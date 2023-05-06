FULTON — Jon Robert Carnes made big plays at the plate and on the mound as the Pontotoc Warriors defeated the Itawamba Indians 2-1 in Game 3 of the second round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs on Saturday.

James Murphy is a preps and college sports reporter for the Daily Journal.

