FULTON — Jon Robert Carnes made big plays at the plate and on the mound as the Pontotoc Warriors defeated the Itawamba Indians 2-1 in Game 3 of the second round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs on Saturday.
“I’m just so proud of my guys right now beating a great Itawamba team,” Pontotoc coach Josh Dowdy said. “At the beginning of the year, I think everybody was putting them to win this thing, so anytime we can come on their field in Game 3 and beat them, that’s a pretty good win for us.”
With a runner on first and one out, Carnes cracked the third pitch of his at bat for a two-run home run over the fence in right center field.
“He just threw one over the plate. I knew I had to do something with it,” he said. “I mean, pitchers like that, you can’t give them free outs. You can’t take strike threes, so it was just there and I hit it.”
Carnes continued to have a big impact on the game, this time as the starting pitcher. He pitched 5+ innings, allowing one run on five hits while walking two and striking out three while earning the win.
He felt that his curveball was really working for him in his start.
“I thought it complimented my fastball well. It kept them off balance really good,” he said. “I put in my slider some, too. Just seeing different balls from different angles, different speeds.”
Itawamba broke through in the bottom of the fifth, when Zion Ashby hit an RBI single with two outs. Layth Holiday would pop out to end the threat.
The Indians threatened again in the bottom of the sixth, putting runners on first and second with nobody out. With Garrett Pound on in relief of Carnes, the Warriors (16-6) got a pop out and a double play to end the inning.
The Indians (17-6) struggled all night offensively, but especially with runners on bases. Itawamba stranded six runners, including three in the final two innings.
“We got up there and we got a little bit away from our approach,” Itawamba coach Steve Kerr said. “Instead of just trying to hit the ball, we were trying to loft the ball and we had too many pop ups instead of just line drives.”
The first two batters in the bottom of the seventh struck out, but the third one, Carson Shells, lined a 3-2 pitch for a single. Ashby came to the plate as the winning run, but struck out to end the game.
“This is tough because we thought this was a team that had the possibility of going all the way,” Kerr said. “We know that we left some things out there. A pitch here or there, a base hit here or there, a bunt here or there, but that’s what baseball is about. You’ve got to make some plays.
“I didn’t do my best job coaching tonight and so this one’s on me. I love my kids and I appreciate them fighting hard, but this one’s on me.”
Pontotoc will face either Ripley or Mooreville in the third round for a spot in the North half final. Game 1 is slated for May 9 at 7 p.m.
EXTRA BASES
Big inning: Carnes' homer in the first inning ended up being all the run support Pontotoc needed.
Big Stat: Itawamba popped out eight times.
Coach Speak: “Carnes, we missed him Thursday in Game 2. He was sick and he couldn’t play. If you would have told me coming into this series I would have both my horses in Game 3 to be able to do that, I would’ve taken it all day long,” Dowdy on Carnes and Pound.
