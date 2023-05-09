PONTOTOC – There was no doubt that Pontotoc senior Jon Robert Carnes had crushed a grand slam as soon as he made contact.
Carnes flipped Tuesday night’s Game 1 of the third round of the Class 4A playoffs against Mooreville on its head in the bottom of the second inning, turning a 3-0 deficit into a 4-3 lead. Pontotoc never looked back after that, cruising to a 10-4 win over the Troopers.
“It’s always good to win the first game of the series, something that we haven’t done in the previous two series,” Pontotoc head coach Josh Dowdy said. “My guys understand it’s a big win for us, but they do understand we still got to go to Mooreville. We’ve got to maintain our focus. We know that they’re going to be after us on Friday.”
Mooreville (17-13-1) took an early 3-0 lead when the Troopers scored on a wild pitch in the first inning and added two more runs in the second. But the Warriors (23-9) outscored them 10-1 the rest of the way.
“We were here last week, it won’t be anything new to us,” Mooreville head coach Derek Thompson said. “We’ve just got to come back. We’ve got seven innings and a chance for seven more. That’s just the way we’ve got to attack Game 2, so we’ll see where we’re at.”
Pontotoc loaded the bases in the first inning and were held scoreless, but the Warriors punished Mooreville when the bases were full again in the second. That was when Carnes hit his bomb to left-center field to take the lead.
“It’s like no other,” Carnes said. “You can’t compare a ball being hit perfectly off the bat, there’s no other way to describe it other than just perfect. It’s like I knew and I feel like everybody else knew it was gone off the bat as well.”
It was the only at-bat of the night for Carnes that didn’t end in a walk. He drew a free pass to first base in his first trip to the plate and was then intentionally walked in his next two appearances.
Pontotoc pulled away with another three runs in the third inning after a Jackson Williams solo home run and two bases-loaded walks. One of those was an intentional walk for Carnes.
Pontotoc scored another run in the fifth inning that Mooreville matched in the top of the sixth. The Warriors wrapped up the scoring with two more runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Pontotoc scored four runs in the bottom of the second inning, all of which came from a Carnes grand slam.
Big Stat: Five of Pontotoc’s 10 runs came from home runs.
Coach Speak: “You’ve got to tip your hat to him. He’s been a senior leader. This isn’t something that he just did tonight. He’s kind of put us on his back a lot this year and had some big hits for us.” – Dowdy, on Carnes
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.