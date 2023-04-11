PONTOTOC – Jon Robert Carnes wielded a big bat early, and his teammates did the rest.
Carnes hit a grand slam and drove in five runs as Pontotoc held off Division 2-4A rival South Pontotoc 9-6 on Tuesday night. The win put the Warriors (16-6, 7-2) in first place by a half-game, with the teams set to meet again Friday in Springville.
“We put it together offensively tonight,” Pontotoc coach Josh Dowdy said. “With the arms that we have, if we can put together a solid piece offensively, we’re going to be something to handle.”
The Carnes slam came in the second inning and gave the Warriors a 6-0 lead. The big senior took a 3-2 pitch and launched a towering shot to left-center field.
“It was a 3-2 count, and I was just looking for something I could put in play, because it was two outs and bases loaded. Got to do something other than strike out,” Carnes said. “He just happened to give me a pitch I could do something with.”
South Pontotoc (15-5, 6-2) did not fold. The Cougars scored three runs in the fourth with the help of three Pontotoc errors. In the fifth, an Eli Holloway RBI single and a wild pitch cut the score to 6-5.
The Warriors responded in the bottom half when two runners scored on Hayden Kyle’s infield single.
“It was really important for us to get up on them early, because like you saw, they don’t ever quit,” said Carnes, who also had an RBI double in the first inning. “… You’ve always got to keep your foot on the gas and keep playing ball.”
Pontotoc starter Garrett Pound (6-2) got the win despite not being at his sharpest, allowing five runs on four hits in five innings. He walked three batters and hit three others. Corbyn Clayton tossed the final two innings to earn his third save.
Jackson Harmon (6-3) took the loss. He gave up eight runs on nine hits, struck out seven and walked two.
Pontotoc finished with 11 hits.
“All year long we’ve had trouble putting the ball in play, had a lot of strikeouts early in the year. But our guys have done a real good job with a two-strike approach, putting it in play,” Dowdy said.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Pontotoc pulled ahead 2-0 when Jack Sansing was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Carnes then stepped up and delivered his eighth homer of the season.
Big Stat: South Pontotoc had five hits and stranded seven runners.
Coach Speak: “They’re a good ball club, and you can’t make mistakes and miss spots and beat a good team like that.” – South Pontotoc’s Jeff Harmon
