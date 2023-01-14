ENTERPRISE – Chris Carter and Cayden Howell were both feeling it, and that was bad news for West Union.
The guard duo combined for 45 points as No. 5-ranked New Albany knocked off the No. 10 Eagles 76-60 to claim the Union County Tournament championship Saturday night. Carter had 25 points, with 18 of those coming on 3-pointers.
“I thought Cayden Howell and Chris Carter played big tonight. They hit shot after shot after shot,” New Albany coach Scotty Shettles said.
And their shots were timely. Carter hit a pair of treys to spark a 10-0 run early in the third quarter to give the Bulldogs (16-5) a 44-29 lead. That spurt was aided by a technical foul on West Union (17-4).
The Eagles cut the deficit to 61-55 on Greer Manning’s 3-pointer with 3:52 left in the game, but Howell answered on the next possession with a jumper. Howell, who had been struggling with his shot of late, made 9 of 19 from the field on Saturday.
“He has struggled shooting the basketball and turning it over a little bit, but he stepped his game up tonight,” Shettles said. “For us to be successful, he’s got to play good and the Carter kid’s got to play good.”
As a team, New Albany shot 28 of 59 (47.5%) overall and 10 of 23 (43.5%) from 3-point range. The Eagles shot 48.9% from the floor but had 14 fewer attempts.
“A team like that, if they hit the outside shot, you can’t just be even with them in the rebounding battle. You’re going to have dominate rebounds,” said West Union coach J.C. Hayles, whose team was out-rebounded 34-27.
Manning led West Union with 24 points, while Jon Grey Morrisson scored 17 to go with seven rebounds.
New Albany avenged a 63-62 loss to the Eagles earlier in the season.
“We knew coming out here in their gym it was going to be tough,” Shettles said. “My guys rose to the occasion.”
(G) Ingomar 67, West Union 31): The No. 3-ranked Lady Falcons (23-1) dominated from the opening tip to capture the girls county title.
Macie Phifer led Ingomar with 19 points, while Kylie Jumper added 13 off the bench. West Union (12-6) was led by Zoey Wright’s 14 points.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: After Carter hit a 3-pointer, Hayles drew a technical foul for arguing a non-call. Braden Shettles hit two free throws and then a layup on the ensuing possession for a 44-29 lead.
Point Maker: Carter shot 9 of 17 from the field, including 6 of 8 from 3-point range.
Talking Point: “We’re probably the best two in (Class) 4A. You can’t guard both of us.” – Carter, on his tandem with Howell
