NEW ALBANY – Two days after losing to a rival, New Albany showed some resolve Thursday night.
With a spark from senior Chris Carter, the No. 6-ranked Bulldogs rallied past No. 4 Saltillo in the second half to pull out a 61-53 win.
New Albany (3-1) had lost by a point to West Union on Tuesday.
“What I just told them in there, it was a good bounce-back win. I thought they responded well,” New Albany coach Scotty Shettles said.
Carter finished with a game-high 21 points. He scored eight of those points in the third quarter, as the Bulldogs turned a 41-35 deficit into a 48-43 lead entering the fourth. Carter’s 3-pointer gave New Albany a 46-43 lead, and he added a steal and layup to close out the quarter.
“I challenged him at halftime,” Shettles said. “I said, ‘You’re going to come out and play the second half? You turned the ball over five times the first half, what are you going to do?’ I said, ‘If you want to be a player, you step up in these games and play.’”
Saltillo (3-1) led 33-31 at halftime behind the play of 6-foot-6 sophomore post Demetrius Duffy. He finished with 20 points but scored only two in the second half.
None of his teammates filled the scoring void. After shooting 56% from the field in the first half, Saltillo shot just 25% in the second.
“We’ve got to get tougher,” Saltillo coach Craig Lauderdale said. “When they went down there and started knocking the fire out of us, we laid down, and they kept hammering us inside.”
New Albany’s post effort was led by 6-5 sophomore Issac Gilbert and 5-10 junior Ke’Lan Simpson, who grabbed 11 rebounds.
Braden Shettles scored 19 points for the Bulldogs, who shot 50% from the floor, including 7 of 21 from 3-point range. Shettles was 4 of 6 from deep.
(G) New Albany 45, Saltillo 32: Hannah Finley scored 15 points and Abby Laney added 13 for New Albany (3-3). Saltillo (0-6) was paced by Cella Kay Dye’s nine points.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: New Albany closed the third quarter with a 13-4 run to surge ahead for good.
Point Maker: Carter made 9 of 16 shots, including 2 of 5 from 3-point range.
Talking Point: “There are a lot of young people on our team. They’re not as accountable as me.” – Carter, on leading the comeback
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.