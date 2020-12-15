Winners of the last two Class 6A state championships, Starkville’s boys have seemingly reloaded for their 2020 campaign.
The process of trying to reach for the program’s fifth state title this season will have its ups and downs – much like last Saturday’s contest with Brandon.
The Journal’s No. 1- ranked Yellowjackets (7-0) rode a rollercoaster of momentum shifts, and ultimately pulled out a 73-67 win in four overtimes.
“It was really a back and forth game,” Starkville head coach Greg Carter said. “It was one of those types of games where you’ve just got to keep digging – keep fighting and just don’t give up.”
Starkville found itself down 16-5 at the end of the first quarter and never took a lead until the third quarter, where the Yellowjackets outscored Brandon 19-8 in the period, taking a 38-32 lead.
Much like the first quarter, the Yellowjackets struggled on offense, scoring just three points, which led to the Bulldogs sending the game into overtime.
“We are nowhere near where we want to be right now, as far as the way we’re playing, but playing a game like that you’ll grow up quickly,” Carter said.
The Yellowjackets will test themselves again this week, first at Calhoun City tonight and again on the road on Friday at No. 4 Pontotoc.
Starkville lost five seniors from last year’s title team that went 30-2, including key pieces like Forte Prater and Zeke Cook.
Big shoes to fill
This year, Carter is seeing his latest senior class fill those big shoes. Among them are Eric Green and Coltie Young.
Green hit the game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer in the third overtime against Brandon and finished the game with 30 points. Young added 15 in the win and was a vital member of the rotation last season.
“Our seniors are leading the way. They’ve really stepped up and accepted the challenge,” said Carter. “The mantle was kind of passed to them from last year’s seniors.”
Carter noted that other seniors like Jacob Reese and Jamarvious Phillips have taken a step forward this season.
That step was taken in the summer months as Carter petitioned his players to work on their games despite facing a global pandemic.
“They are stepping up really well,” Carter said. “We’ve had some guys to really improve during the offseason, and that was a challenge with COVID. It says a lot about those guys and the work they put in, even with the adversity.”