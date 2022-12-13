CALEDONIA — It was a Cardiac Cavaliers sort of night.
Both the Caledonia girls and boys soccer teams pulled off 2-1 comeback wins in their respective games against Pontotoc on Tuesday, with Emma Parham scoring a winner on a free kick for her second goal of the game and Charlie Newman grabbing a dramatic late goal.
“To be honest, I’d rather us go up and stay up the whole game,” head coach Louis Alexander said with a smile after both his teams put him through the mill, “but you know we’re learning a lot about ourselves. I’m super proud of the wins, but there’s also the icing on the cake that we were able to stick to the game plan tactically.”
In the girls match, Pontotoc put Caledonia under pressure quickly with its counter-attack. In just the fourth minute of the game, Mikayla Wendler skipped past the defense and calmly converted to put the Warriors up 1-0.
The Cavaliers responded with dominance in possession, snuffing out any further threats to their goal while working towards the opposite end, but they struggled to find the finishing touch.
It wasn’t until the second half that the Cavs broke through, with Parham tapping in the equalizer when the ball pin-balled around after a corner kick. It was the spark Caledonia needed, and it continued to put crosses into dangerous areas, eventually winning a free kick just outside the box.
Parham, wearing No. 10 after witnessing Lionel Messi’s heroics for Argentina earlier in the day, stepped up and emulated her favorite player by placing her shot perfectly past the goalkeeper.
“It felt really good,” Parham said. “I was sort of nervous to try the second one, but the first one just sort of fell to me.”
Though she didn’t start the match, she was crucial coming in, setting the tempo in midfield and helping to recover possession after giveaways.
“I’ve been doing this for a while now, and every once in a while you see a kid who just has it. And she has it,” Alexander said. “Not just tactically or technique wise, but she’s got it between the ears, and to me that’s almost as important as being able to perform on the field.”
If one dramatic comeback wasn’t enough, the boys made sure the fans and their coach got enough entertainment. They too went down 1-0 in the first half, only this time it was from a penalty kick just before the break.
At halftime the Cavs regrouped, and rather than letting the momentum swing against them they took control, out-possessing the Warriors to the point that the ball hardly ever crossed midfield in the second half. Their ball retention and tactics played out similarly to the girls’ team, and it wasn’t long before they too took control.
With about 20 minutes to play, captain Braden Walters came up clutch to head home a corner kick and get his team level. A testy match ensued, with the visitors once again searching for a goal to get back in front, but it only left more space for the Cavaliers to attack.
Newman, playing at center forward in the second half, pounced on a through ball in behind the defense, charged past his marker, and sent a powerful strike past the keeper to give his team the win with just a few minutes to spare.
