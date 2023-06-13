BALDWYN – Cayden Howell appears to be a natural fit at Baldwyn.
That’s where the 6-foot-3 guard will spend his senior season, due to his father Mitch being hired as an assistant coach. After starting his career at Wheeler, Howell was at New Albany last season for the same reason.
During summer league play on Monday, Howell was in sync with his new teammates on both ends of the floor. He was knocking down shots, threading passes into the post and playing tough defense.
“Cayden is going to fit in anywhere, because of his style of play and the character he has,” Baldwyn head coach Jason McKay said. “Not just from a talent standpoint, but certainly from a team standpoint he has been a great addition to our basketball team.”
Howell averaged 15.2 points, 4.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game for New Albany last season. He joins an already strong core group at Baldwyn, which went 23-5 and reached the third round of the Class 2A playoffs last season. Lanky junior wing Dy’Lan Johnson, junior guard Terrell Robinson and 6-foot-4 senior Nathan Shaw are all back.
Howell was already familiar with most of the Bearcats, having played with or against them on travel teams or in pickup games.
“I feel like Baldwyn’s a good fit for me,” Howell said. “They really accepted me with open arms, and that goes for this guy right here (Shaw), helping me out a lot.”
Shaw averaged 16.7 points and 10.7 rebounds last season. He has nimble feet and a soft touch around the rim, among other assets.
“Nate, we feel like without a doubt is one of the best big men in the area,” McKay said. “The thing about Nate, he scores a lot of points, but what people neglect to put some thought on is he’s a great defensive rebounder.”
The 6-3 Johnson averaged 12.0 points a game last season, and McKay called him the team’s most improved player.
“Him and Terrell are without a doubt our best defenders right now. And Dy’Lan’s got a chance to be real good,” McKay said.
With Howell now in the mix, the Bearcats are already talking about making a state title run. Baldwyn drops down to 1A this season, but that won’t be an easy road with the likes of Biggersville and H.W. Byers, among others, returning strong rosters.
“We’ve got a long way ahead of us,” Shaw said. “We’ve got more things to develop on defense, more offensive plays coming – lots of things coming. I feel really good about this year.”
