JACKSON • Redemption will be on the docket today when the MHSAA football championships kick off in Jackson.
Three games are on tap at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, starting with Magee (11-0) against Noxubee County (10-1) in the 3A title game.
That’s followed by Lumberton (11-1) versus Biggersville (13-0), which is making its first championship game appearance. Lumberton was in the 1A final last year but lost to Nanih Waiya.
“We left empty-handed, but our kids left there hungry,” Lumberton coach Zach Jones said.
Oak Grove (12-0) also left empty-handed last year, thanks to Oxford (12-0). Those teams meet again at 7 p.m..
Oxford beat Oak Grove 31-21 in last year’s 6A title game for the program’s first championship.
Oxford coach Chris Cutcliffe is expecting a huge challenge.
“You look at Oak Grove on film, they’re a complete football team,” he said.
Play continues Saturday with three more games, starting at 11 a.m. with Poplarville (10-3) against Louisville (12-1) in the 4A title game.
Then it’s Taylorsville (11-1) versus Calhoun City (10-2) at 3 p.m. for the 2A title. This is Taylorsville’s 13th title game appearance and Calhoun City’s 12th.
The Tartars won the crown last season. They’re led by quarterback Ty Keyes, Mississippi’s first three-time Mr. Football winner.
“He’s a really special player,” Taylorsville coach Mitch Evans said. “He’s got some good players around him that make him really special, too.”
The weekend concludes with four-time reigning 5A champ West Point (10-3) battling West Jones (12-2). These teams met for the 5A title two years ago, with West Point taking a 27-12 win.
The Green Wave are aiming for a 12th state title, which would break a tie with South Panola for most all-time in the state. West Point lost two games in a row during the regular season, but coach Chris Chambless said his players never lost faith.
“We came back each week and practiced harder than we did the week before,” Chambless said. “It’s like we kept rolling and getting better.”