Ike Chandler and Daeveon Sistrunk have been rolling through the Itawamba AHS schedule up to this point.
The Indians are 4-0 entering their matchup tonight with the Senatobia Warriors, and the backfield tandem of running back Chandler and quarterback Sistrunk are cruising. Chandler has rushed for 866 yards and 10 touchdowns on 65 carries, while Sistrunk has rushed for 339 yards and 7 touchdowns on 39 carries.
The two are combing for 301 rushing yards per game, and the offense is averaging right over 41 points per game.
“Those two guys are consistent in what they do,” IAHS coach Clint Hoots said. “They have a really good understanding of what we want to do with the football, and that makes it fun because it opens up a lot of things and helps them play faster. They’re nice to have.”
The offense is naturally a run-first offense, but the success between Chandler and Sistrunk has opened up some things in the pass game. Sistrunk, who didn’t complete a pass in his first game, has passed for 252 yards and three touchdowns.
Sistrunk has completed at least four passes in each of the last three games, but all three touchdowns came against Saltillo. He finished with 171 yards against the Tigers.
“If it’s there, we are going to try and take it,” Hoots said of the passing game. “As we grow in our offense each week, it’s something that we have the ability to do. We have just gotten into situations where we have been able to get up on teams and haven’t had to use it.”
Looking for rebound
Senatobia is 3-1 and is coming off its first loss of the season, to Charleston last week. In the 14-0 loss, Senatobia was held to 46 yards and averaged only 1 yard per rush, completed only 26 percent of its passes, and threw two interceptions.
Overall, Senatobia is averaging 26 points per game and 243 yards per game. The offense has scored 15 touchdowns, and the defense is allowing only 10 points per game while totaling nine sacks and two interceptions.
“The quarterback has a really great arm and he’s a three-year starter for them,” Hoots said. “They have some good receivers and they are really solid on the line. Defensively, they stand out with their speed and this will be one of the better defensive lines we have faced in a while.”