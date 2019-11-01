Some midseason changes have paid off for Pontotoc’s football team.
After starting 0-4, the Warriors won four in a row and are now 4-5, including 3-1 in Division 2-4A play. They host Shannon (5-5, 3-1) tonight to close out the regular season.
The winner will earn the division’s No. 2 seed and a first-round home playoff game. The loser will be the No. 3 seed.
Pontotoc has come a long way since its slow start, and that’s due to some adjustments on both sides of the ball. Coach Jeff Carter simplified the scheme for his two young quarterbacks, freshman Conner Armstrong and sophomore Brice Deaton, and for an inexperienced offensive line.
“We were trying to do some things we’d done in the past, and our quarterbacks just weren’t ready for that,” Carter said. “We had a young offensive line, and they weren’t ready for it.”
Carter also moved receiver Cade Armstrong to tight end and slid outside receiver Tres Vaughn to the inside.
On defense, Pontotoc has switched from a three-man front to a four-man front.
“We just didn’t have the dogs to be able to do it,” Carter said. “We went more to our four-man front and reduced our coverages, and that really paid off for us in those four (wins).”
Formidable foe
Whether these changes will be enough to beat Shannon is a whole other matter. The Red Raiders have also been on a roll, winning four of their last five games.
Over the last two weeks, Shannon has totaled 1,006 offensive yards and scored 112 points in wins over South Pontotoc and Mooreville. Running back Sentwali White has rushed for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns, including 201 yards and three TDs last week.
Quarterback Jamarcus Shines, a freshman, has come on of late. Over the last three games, he’s completed 24 of 34 passes for 426 yards and four touchdowns, plus he’s rushed for 160 yards and two scores.
“The quarterback can run down the field as fast as he can throw it down the field,” Carter said. “He’s electric.”
Shannon beat Pontotoc last season, 14-0.