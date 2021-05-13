STARKVILLE – Just call Caylie Streich the Queen of Chaos.
Sporting a plastic tiara and multi-colored eyebrows, the junior pitcher was all aglow after leading Myrtle to a 7-1 win over Stringer and the Class 1A state championship at Nusz Park on Thursday afternoon.
Streich pitched seven strong innings and drove in three runs as the Lady Hawks (28-4) won the first state title in program history.
And she embodied the chaotic energy that drove this team.
“We’re just always all over the place. Our energy’s always up,” Streich said. “We did the hair chalk on our eyebrows and face, stuff everywhere. We always have the costumes. And I think that’s what’s really helped us this year is being all hyped and playing together as a family.”
After winning Game 1 on a walk-off home run by Emma Mayer on Wednesday, Myrtle made sure Stringer (27-5) wouldn’t be able to return the favor. The Lady Hawks led 3-1 entering the seventh but added four insurance runs.
Streich had an RBI bunt single, Breanna Smith drove in another run with a bloop single, and then Keragen McCullough smoked a two-run double.
Those three, who batted Nos. 6, 7 and 8 in the order, accounted for all seven of Myrtle’s RBIs.
“They stepped up,” coach Brooke Gordon said. “One day it’ll be 1-2-3, the next day 4-5-6-7-8. We never know. Our team is chaotic.”
Streich was steady in the circle. Over seven innings, she allowed six hits, struck out six and walked two. Stringer had two runners in scoring position in both the fifth and sixth innings, but Streich escaped trouble each time to preserve a 3-1 lead.
The Lady Red Devils stranded eight runners for the game.
Streich was pitching with a bum hip, which has bothered her most of the playoffs, as well as a dinged-up ankle.
“I just kind of tried to pretend it wasn’t there. Just think of something else,” she said.
Myrtle scored two runs in the second inning on a sac fly by Streich and an RBI groundout by Smith. Stringer answered with a run in the bottom half, and then Streich drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Myrtle collected four hits and batted around in the seventh.
Big Stat: McCullough led Myrtle with three hits, and she had two RBIs.
Coach Speak: “It’s amazing. These girls deserved it. They’ve worked hard; it’s all them.” – Gordon, on the program’s first state title