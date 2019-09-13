OXFORD – Oxford buried Lafayette early and kept shoveling on the dirt.
No last-second heroics were needed in this year’s Crosstown Classic, as the Chargers rolled to a 46-7 win over their rivals Friday night.
It’s the largest margin of victory by either team in this series, which began in 1972, and the 46 points were the most scored by either team.
Oxford (3-1), the Daily Journal’s No. 4-ranked large school, had 247 total yards, with 140 coming in the first half as it built a 25-0 halftime lead.
“We had great decisions all around,” senior quarterback John Meagher said. “The offensive line really dominated that D-line all night. … Everything was open no matter what we did.”
No. 3 Lafayette (3-1) entered the contest averaging 246 rushing yards per game but had just 10 at halftime, and only one first down.
“We put a big emphasis on our run fits,” Oxford coach Chris Cutcliffe said. “There’s no magic scheme, it’s just about fitting properly and tackling well, and we did that.”
Jack Tannehill, whose field goal in the final seconds won last year’s Crosstown Classic, gave No. 4 Oxford (3-1) an 18-0 lead with a career-long 47-yard boot at the 8:57 mark of the second quarter.
Lafayette’s ensuing possession ended with an 8-yard punt, and Meagher scored on a 2-yard run a few plays later.
Oxford’s dominance continued in the second half. K.J. Wadley scored on an 8-yard run on the opening possession, and then Tristan Shorter had a 13-yard interception return for TD to make it 39-0.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Linebacker Ron Person recovered a fumble at Lafayette’s 36-yard line, which led to a 2-yard J.J. Pegues touchdown run and a 15-0 lead in the first quarter.
Point Man: Meagher completed 10 of 15 passes for 164 yards, plus he rushed for 28 yards and two touchdowns.
Talking Point: “It can be a long year, or we can band together and bounce back from what was pretty embarrassing out there.” – Lafayette coach Michael Fair
Notes
• Oxford was 3 for 3 on fourth downs in the first half.
• Lafayette leads the overall series, 25-22-2, but Oxford has won seven of the last eight.
• Both teams are idle next week.