OXFORD • Oxford got some payback on Friday night and earned itself a trip to Hattiesburg.
The Chargers jumped to an early lead and held on to beat Starkville, 25-16, in the Class 6A North final. The win avenged a 45-17 loss to the Yellowjackets during the regular season.
Oxford will face Oak Grove at M.M. Roberts Stadium at 7 p.m. on Friday in the title game.
Oxford’s defense was spotted an early lead, which took Starkville (12-3) out of its game plan. After totaling 486 yards in the first meeting, Starkville was held to 251 this time.
“I thought we made them work for everything,” Oxford coach Chris Cutcliffe said. “We eliminated a lot of big-play touchdowns that we gave up in the first go-round. We made them drive the field.”
The Daily Journal’s No. 3- ranked large school was handed a gift on Starkville’s opening drive, when a shotgun snap sailed over the head of quarterback Luke Altmyer. Defensive lineman Jeremiah Pomerlee pounced on the ball in the end zone, and a two-point conversion made it 8-0.
The Chargers (13-1) scored on their first offensive possession as QB John Meagher ran in from 20 yards.
No. 2 Starkville finished the first half in a flurry, though, scoring 16 points in a span of 1:22. Oxford led 18-16 at halftime.
Meagher hit D.K. Johnson for a 15-yard TD with 4:13 to go in the third quarter, making it a 25-16 game. It was atonement for Johnson, who had dropped a sure touchdown in the first half.
Oxford’s defense buckled down. Altmyer, who passed for 339 yards back in Week 2, was intercepted by Scott Norphlet at the goal line with 5:51 left in the game.
“I was playing the guy beside me, and (Altmyer) thought it was open, so I broke down and made a good play for my team,” Norphlet said.
Starkville’s final possession ended in a turnover on downs.
“They have a good team, don’t get me wrong, but I feel like we kind of helped them out. Mistakes, turned the ball over,” Starkville coach Chris Jones said.
Extra points
Turning Point: On a third-and-6 from Oxford’s 12, Altmyer was intercepted by Norphlet, who returned the ball to the 49-yard line.
Point Man: Running back J.J. Pegues rushed for 99 yards on 15 carries.
Talking Point: “That’s been the story of our defense all season. It’s been team defense. We have a lot of unselfish guys that just want to do their job and do their part of it,” Cutcliffe said.
Notes
• In addition to his TD, Pomerlee recorded two sacks.
• Oxford reached the 5A title game in 2013, ’14 and ’15.
• Altmyer completed 18 of 28 passes for 209 yards and two TDs.