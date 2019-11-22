OXFORD • Oxford provided further evidence that it’s the best defense in Class 6A.
The Chargers pulled the plug on South Panola’s electric rushing attack and took a 17-7 win Friday night in a second-round MHSAA playoff game.
Oxford (12-1) will host Starkville next week in the North final.
South Panola (12-2) came in averaging 286 rushing yards per game. The Tigers managed only 130 against Oxford, and 1,500-yard rusher Janari Dean was limited to 37 yards on 19 carries.
South Panola’s longest run of the night was 16 yards.
“I thought we a did a fantastic job of preventing the long run,” Oxford coach Chris Cutcliffe said. “That was a big emphasis coming in, is not letting them create those explosive long touchdown runs.”
The game was scoreless at halftime, but then the Chargers turned to senior J.J. Pegues. The 6-foot-4, 280-pounder helped set up Oxford’s first touchdown with a 39-yard run. John Meagher hit Trynten Brannon for an 8-yard score to make it 7-0 with 8:08 to go in the third quarter.
After South Panola tied it early in the fourth, Pegues scored on a 6-yard run, diving just inside the pylon for a 14-7 lead. He carried the ball five times for 30 yards on the 10-play, 75-yard drive.
“Having to tackle somebody that big over and over is not an easy thing to do,” Cutcliffe said.
Oxford’s defense came up with three interceptions, and the first one was the biggest.
South Panola was facing a third-and-4 at Oxford’s 5-yard line to start the second quarter. Anterrio Draper’s pass was batted in the air by linebacker Dude Person, and lineman Daedae Gross caught the deflection.
“We needed that pick bad – like real, real bad,” Gross said.
Extra points
Turning Point: After Oxford went up 14-7, Kylin Dukes intercepted Draper, leading to a 37-yard Jack Tannehill field goal with 1:19 to go.
Point Man: Pegues finished with 151 yards and a TD on 18 carries.
Talking Point: “I don’t know why they don’t give it to (Pegues) a lot more, I can tell you that.” – South Panola coach Ricky Woods
Notes
• Tannehill averaged 48.6 yards per punt with a long of 64.
• Oxford’s Byron Pearson recorded his eighth interception of the season in the second quarter, setting a single-season school record.
• This was the first playoff meeting between the teams.