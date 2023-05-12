OXFORD – Oxford junior Thomas Rayburn felt like he had been the reason his team lost Game 1 after an error, but he took full advantage of an opportunity to write a different, happier ending in Friday's Game 2.
Rayburn smashed the first pitch he saw to the left side of the infield with the bases loaded to knock in the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning to keep the Chargers’ season alive for at least one more game with a 4-3 win over Lewisburg in the third round of the Class 6A playoffs.
“There hadn’t been a solid 15 minutes since that’s gone by where I haven’t thought about that ground ball that I sailed to lose Game 1,” Rayburn said. “I just thought to myself that if we lose Game 2, it’s my fault that we didn’t go all the way.
“It feels tremendously better knowing that now we’ve got a chance to keep going, we’ve got a chance to forget about that moment for good if we win Game 3."
Lewisburg (24-8) threatened in the first and third innings but only came away with a run it bunted home in the top of the third. Oxford starter Vaiden Ellis kept the Patriots off the board after that through the sixth inning.
Oxford (23-10) tied the game in the bottom of the third when Campbell Smithwick knocked in a run on a double that hit off the top of the high wall in center field. Smithwick had another double in a two-run sixth inning for the Chargers.
Ellis ended up pitching seven innings, but Lewisburg tied the game in the top of the seventh to force extras, which set the stage for Rayburn in the bottom of the eighth.
“That’s one thing that we talked about is just responding,” Oxford head coach Cade Hoggard said. “With the game of baseball, sometimes it’s not going to go your way. Sometimes, you’re going to have the breaks go against you. And these guys after Tuesday, they responded against a very talented team and a very talented arm.”
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Oxford drew three walks, including an intentional one, to load the bases in the bottom of the eighth to help set up the game-winning hit.
Big Stat: Oxford was out-hit 10-5 but came away with the win.
Coach Speak: "This is a great moment, but at the same time, you know, I don't feel like we're done. We've got to just wake up in the morning and stay hungry." – Hoggard, on the upcoming Game 3
