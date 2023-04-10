TUPELO – Oxford’s offense posted more big numbers Monday night.
The Daily Journal’s No. 1-ranked team jumped ahead early and pulled away late to beat No. 7 Tupelo 13-7 and clinch the Division 1-6A title. Oxford collected 11 hits, and eight players reached base at least twice.
The Chargers are averaging 9.8 runs per game in division play.
“Our approach was very good, and we did a good job of handling the off-speed and attacking the fastball,” Oxford coach Cade Hoggard said.
The Chargers (16-7, 7-1) also got plenty of help from Tupelo. The Golden Wave committed five errors, while the pitching staff issued seven walks and hit six batters.
Tupelo (11-12, 4-4) had cut a 6-0 deficit to 6-4 by the fifth inning, but the wheels came off in the sixth. That’s when Oxford scored five runs with only one hit, as seven hitters reached via walk, hit-by-pitch or error. The lone hit was a two-run double by Carson Schmelzer to make it a 9-4 game.
“That’s what we’ve done all year,” Oxford catcher Campbell Smithwick said. “We haven’t backed down from any challenges. Our guys just fight, and I don’t see us stopping that.”
Smithwick, an Ole Miss commit, led off the game with a home run and finished with three RBIs. His dinger sparked a three-run inning, and the Chargers scored two more in the second due to a pair of two-out Tupelo errors.
Smithwick’s RBI single in the third made it 6-0.
Brady Stinnett (4-1) was sharp for three innings. He didn’t allow a hit until South McCoy’s leadoff single in the fourth, and then he yielded a two-run homer to Kylan Washington. Tupelo scored three runs in that frame, and Stinnett left after walking the leadoff hitter in the fifth.
“I thought Brady pitched well out the gate,” Hoggard said. “We made some errors behind him, but he was able to get out of a tough inning, do some damage control, and Vaiden (Ellis) was able to come in and give what we needed.”
Stinnett and Ellis struck out seven batters apiece.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Oxford sent 11 batters to the plate in its five-run sixth.
Big Stat: Five of Oxford’s first six runs were scored with two outs.
Coach Speak: “They’re one of the best offensive clubs that we’ve seen this year.” – Tupelo’s Justin Reed
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.