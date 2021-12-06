Brandon Cherry has been promoted to head football coach at East Union, receiving school board approval Monday night.
Cherry replaces Todd Lott, who left after two seasons. Lott will be head coach at Washington School in his native Greenville, where he has worked before.
Cherry, 36, has 15 years of coaching experience, including head coach at Alcorn Central (2016-17) and defensive coordinator at Mooreville (2008-15). He came to East Union in 2018, serving first as defensive line coach and then as offensive coordinator.
“I’m grateful. It’s a wonderful school, a wonderful place,” Cherry said. “My kid goes there, a kindergartner, we live by the school. It’s a wonderful place.”
Lott was 17-7 in two years at East Union, and he led the Urchins to the Class 2A North final in 2020.
After assisting at Mooreville, Cherry was 7-15 at Alcorn Central, a notoriously difficult place to win. He came to East Union when Kevin Walton was head coach. Walton built the Urchins into a Class 2A force, and Lott continued it, taking East Union to the North final in 2020.
Cherry hopes to keep the momentum going.
“My thing is keep everything rolling,” Cherry said. “We graduate some great kids, but we have a core coming back and a lot of kids that played this year, and I fully expect to be back in the mix next year.”