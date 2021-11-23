SALTILLO – Okolona’s press is notoriously difficult to contend with, and it usually wins out in the end.
The relentless Chieftains forced 30 turnovers and held off Corinth 71-67 at the Saltillo Shootout on Tuesday.
The Warriors (2-2) had cut an 11-point deficit to one point, 55-54, in the fourth quarter. But then Okolona (2-0) turned up the defensive heat to spark a 9-0 game-clinching run.
“Coach pushes us every day at practice to play defense,” Okolona senior Dailin Cooperwood said. “He says offense will come as long as you play defense. If you force turnovers, you’ll get your points.”
Cooperwood, who scored a game-high 24 points, capped the decisive run with a steal and slam dunk at the 2:35 mark.
Corinth shot 55.6% from the field but had 19 fewer field goal attempts than Okolona, which shot 46.9%. Three other Chieftains scored in double figures: Fred Randle had 18, Tony Hunter had 13, and Shad Hammond notched 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Okolona led 15-8 after one quarter and 29-23 at halftime.
“I think we lost the game in the first three minutes,” first-year Corinth coach Adam Kirk said. “We didn’t come out ready to play and kind of set a tone.”
Andre Adams led the Warriors with 23 points. His 3-pointer made it a 53-51 game with 5:00 left, and then Zorum Wimsatt’s 3-point play cut it to 55-54 with 4:17 left.
“We just couldn’t get over the hump,” Kirk said.
Both teams have players who are fresh off the football field. For Okolona, which also owns a win over West Point, the early signs are promising.
“I feel like we’ll be a good team in the running for the 1A championship,” Cooperwood said. “If we keep pushing ourselves, keep working hard every day at practice, we’ll be good.”
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Once Corinth got within 55-54, Cooperwood converted a 3-point play to start the 9-0 run.
Point Maker: Cooperwood, who scored 19 of his points after halftime, shot 10 of 19 from the field.
Talking Point: “We try to force as many turnovers as possible.” – Okolona coach Arteria Clifton