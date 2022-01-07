OKOLONA – Okolona started division play in emphatic fashion on Friday night.
The Chieftains ran Houlka ragged, forcing 29 turnovers in an 84-49 win. It was the 4-1A opener for both teams and Houlka’s first game in four weeks.
“I saw they hadn’t played since Dec. 10, so we tried to get the pressure up and tried to force turnovers, because we definitely want to win these division games,” Okolona coach Arteria Clifton said.
Houlka (10-7, 0-1) committed 22 turnovers in the first half, as Okolona (12-5, 1-0) built a 55-24 lead. Fred Randle scored half of his 14 points early in the second quarter, including a 4-point play to make it 34-13 at the 5:46 mark.
Dailin Cooperwood scored 17 of his game-high 26 points in the first half. Seven of his eight first-half buckets came at the rim, either on fast breaks or by slithering through Houlka’s defense in the half-court.
“We beat teams through transition,” Cooperwood said. “They can’t get back. I don’t believe they’re in enough shape. We run every day.”
The Chieftains shot 34 of 65 (52.3%) from the field and 12 of 22 at the free-throw line. Houlka made just 20 of 68 shots (29.4%) and didn’t even have a free-throw attempt in the first half.
Okolona, who visited West Point on Saturday, will return to division play on Tuesday against fellow frontrunner Coffeeville. The Chieftains have plenty of confidence heading into that one.
“What we did today, we’ve been doing that every game,” Cooperwood said. “We take one game at a time, and the same thing we did to Houlka we’ll do to Coffeeville.”
Nehemiah Flemmings led the Wildcats with 13 points.
(G) Okolona 58, Houlka 31: Shaniyah Farr scored 15 points to lead the Lady Chieftains. Destiny Foster had seven for Houlka.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Okolona removed any doubt about the final outcome by going on a 19-0 run in the second quarter, which opened up a 47-13 lead.
Point Maker: Cooperwood shot 12 of 20 from the field. He also had eight rebounds.
Talking Point: “Their 2-2-1 press is really good. They have some length at the front of it and some size at the back of it. They do a really good job, especially at home. Once they get on a roll, it is hard to stop their momentum.” – Houlka coach Seth Burt