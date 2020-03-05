THE GAME
Ingomar (35-2) vs. Baldwyn (18-12), 3 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Ingomar d. Shaw, 64-56
Baldwyn d. West Tallahatchie, 61-55
THE MATCHUP
Ingomar is making its second-consecutive title game appearance while Baldwyn is making its second in four years. The Division 2-1A foes have already met twice this season, with Ingomar winning 58-37 in the regular season and 58-36 for the division tourney title.
FOR INGOMAR TO WIN
The Falcons need to repeat what they did in the first two games against Baldwyn – dominate with their bigs. In those two games, Ingomar’s post players, Clayton Stanford, Zach Shugars, Tyson Smithey and Nyhiem Jones, combined for 42 and 48 points.
FOR BALDWYN TO WIN
Riley Hoard and Jacolby Williams are going to have to minimize the scoring of the Falcons’ four-headed monster inside the paint. On the outside, Gabe Richardson will need to continue to score at the same pace he has during the Bearcats’ playoff run.
HISTORY
Ingomar has won five state championships, most recently in 2010. Baldwyn has won nine state championships, most recently in 2013.
COACH SPEAK
“They know us, we know them and it’s just going to come down to who gets stops and who makes plays. They’re a really good team and are going to be tough to beat. They’re 35-2 for a reason.” – Baldwyn’s Grant Goolsby